I was shopping for grocery items on special at Price Chopper in Wyoming recently for our church food pantry.

I didn’t have my Advantage Card and wanted to make sure I would receive the special pricing. I asked the woman ahead of me at the check-out if I could use her card. I told her the purchases were for our food pantry.

She let me scan her card and then said, “I’m going to pay for your order.”

The total came to $76.50.

I couldn’t believe that someone whom I never met would pay for the food. I think this is a great example of the many kind persons in our area. With all the negative things we hear about, I wanted to relay this story to the community.

Nancy, you are a beautiful person, inside and out.

Thank you again for your kindness and generosity.

Carol Cardoni

Holy Family Food Pantry