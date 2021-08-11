Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
As Congress considers making improvements to the Medicare program there is another lesser known gap in coverage that must be addressed – the lack of coverage for medical compression supplies.

Millions of Americans with lymphedema cannot manage this chronic condition without these doctor-prescribed supplies, and yet, Medicare and many private insurance plans fail to cover them.

Without the ability to access adequate treatment, many patients experience a progressive worsening of their condition, including costly complications and hospitalizations that could have been prevented. This is a penny-wise, pound-foolish policy.

A bill currently in Congress called the Lymphedema Treatment Act would end this madness and ensure patients have access to the medical care they need and deserve.

Barbara Karp

Whitehall