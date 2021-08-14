🔊 Listen to this

Those of us in Pennsylvania’s northern tier are especially attuned to our state’s ebb and flow when it comes to the development of its natural resources. From timber and oil to coal and natural gas, we have long harvested these resources for the benefit of Pennsylvanians and the nation. Yet, we fail to address the pollution impact of this resource extraction. Adding urgency to our stewardship is a burgeoning climate crisis that is the existential crisis of our time.

Guided by science and common sense, we are advocating for responsible energy development that addresses climate-harming emissions of greenhouse gases including methane into our atmosphere.

This challenge is especially evident in Pennsylvania, the second-largest natural gas producing state in the nation and third largest emitter of greenhouse gas pollution, where emissions of methane from oil and gas operations and infrastructure pose a clear and present danger if left unchecked. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, far more so than C02 in the short term. As what is essentially natural gas fouls our air and hyper-warms the planet, climate-related hazards including increased fire risk, debilitating heat waves, heavy rains and sea level rise will prove devastating to our citizens and communities.

The new administration in Washington has signaled its intention to regulate methane emissions from existing oil and gas infrastructure in the U.S. It is mission critical and President Biden reinforced this at his Leaders Summit on Climate in April by calling for the U.S. to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 percent by 2030, from 2005 levels. Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania is ahead of the curve and has instructed his Department of Environmental Protection to move deliberately on a rule-making currently underway that would cut these emissions from existing operations including the tens of thousands of pieces of equipment that contribute to the problem statewide. And there’s the rub: as Pennsylvania goes on climate, so goes the nation – our emissions are a big part of the problem so we must be a part of the solution.

One glaring omission in the draft methane rule is the exclusion of low-producing wells that are responsible for more than half of the methane emissions problem. A 2020 report by Environmental Defense Fund found that Pennsylvania’s oil and gas industry emits over 1.1 million tons of methane pollution annually, which is over 15 times what is reported to DEP. Nearly 500,000 tons alone come from low-producing wells. It’s the antithesis of responsible energy development when you consider that most methane leaks and emissions can be easily spotted and remedied. The key is regular inspections by an industry compelled to act as responsibly as they claim.

Fortunately, Pennsylvania is on its way to comprehensive methane rules and has the potential to show the rest of the nation how it’s done and done right. That is an important legacy and would show real leadership on the economy and stewardship of our air, land and water.

But that is just a start. We will continue to face challenges like that of an airborne virus that nearly ground the world to a halt over the past year. It speaks volumes to the continued need to build resiliency into all our ecosystems. And it makes plain the case to proactively cut climate emissions and move to a zero-emissions economy as quickly as possible.

As Ronald Reagan said, “Preservation of the environment is not a liberal or conservative challenge. It’s common sense.” We know the challenge ahead of us and what concrete action looks like. Residents in drilling country and beyond are united behind this common purpose and stand ready to help.

Robert Cross is president of the Responsible Drilling Alliance.