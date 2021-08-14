🔊 Listen to this

I keep hearing “If you can still get COVID, what’s the point of a vaccine?”

OK … here goes.

Think of your body as a castle. There are invaders – COVID, the flu, hepatitis, etc. Every invader can only be defeated with a certain weapon. The vaccine gives you that weapon so you have it at the time of invasion. Your body does not have to “learn” what weapon to use – which consumes precious time.

Now we come to “viral load” which no one is talking about. Viral load is how strong the forces are at your castle gates. If you are initially hit with 100 virus particles, they become 200 in four hours or so, 400 in eight hours, and so on.

But if someone without a mask sneezes near you and you are hit with 10,000 virus particles, they become 20,000 in four hours, 40,000 in eight hours and so on.

The best part is that the virus uses the same “fuel” to replicate that your body requires to make antibodies. So if you are hit with a severe initial dose, i.e. someone sneezes on you, the virus may use up all the fuel (vitamins and minerals) in your body before your body finds out there are no resources to make the antibodies it needs.

So you can be vaccinated – have the weapons on hand to fight the invader – but if the invader shows up at your doorstep all at once, you’re going to have one hell of a battle.

No, masks will not stop the virus. But they will contain much of the water droplets you exhale that contain the virus. That turns a castle siege from an overwhelming “surprise attack” into a manageable battle whom the vaccinated already have the weapons on hand to win. The unvaccinated may also have time to make the required weaponry.

Vaccines give you the tools, but if you are lazy in your defense, the enemy may arrive on your doorstep en masse and you can still lose the battle.

I cannot believe they are not explaining it this way.

Mike Mozeleski

Mountain Top