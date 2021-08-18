🔊 Listen to this

Poverty retreating; means to control COVID; and infrastructure coming including connectivity, broadband and cell service (imagine, no more trips to McDonalds or Walmart parking lots for internet); shots in the arm; cash in your pocket; and help for rural schools and hospitals; all through Democrats working for you, for all of us.

For years we have sent Republicans to Harrisburg and D.C. to represent us, yet our towns, bridges, roads, schools and hospitals crumble as our way of life falls to the wayside.

Former President Trump may have been right when he asked urban communities that routinely vote Democratic “What do you have to lose?”

We too must ask ourselves, “What do we have to lose by listening to the proposals of our local Democratic candidates?”

Nothing, we might even benefit!

Democrats have heard the cries, the sense of abandonment.

In 2015, the Pennsylvania Democrats formed the Rural Caucus, focused on rural issues and needs. Its core mission to promote policies for family sustaining jobs so that our children and grandchildren have the opportunity to stay locally to work, raise their families and enjoy life with quality healthcare and education, while being good stewards of the environment, keeping our blessed rural Pennsylvania beautiful and healthy.

So, let’s open our hearts and minds just a bit; it’s well past time to lend an ear to each other, see what local Democratic candidates can offer to the problems that confront us. Together we can preserve our way of life in rural PA.

Terry Noble

Chairman

Rural Caucus—-PA Dems

DuBois