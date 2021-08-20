🔊 Listen to this

Before choosing sides on the debacle that is the war in Afghanistan, before making it into blue vs. red, before the fingers get pointed, think about the fact that this was a 20-year conflict.

Remind yourself that presidents from both parties presided over what became America’s longest war.

When we go to war, we go as a nation. This was an American war, not a Republican or Democrat war. The treasure that was lost, the money that was squandered was all American treasure and money. My tax dollars and your tax dollars were spent. It was our neighbors who volunteered to represent us and risk everything.

This tragedy is an American tragedy. We need to examine ourselves. We need to acknowledge our national shortcomings so that they can be addressed and so that we can truly be a great nation.

Let’s not take the easy path on this one and play a blame game. Let’s cooperate and fix what’s wrong with our country.

The way we exited Afghanistan reflects on all of us. There is nothing great or anything to be proud of in this moment. The way in which we exited Afghanistan shows the world that we were once a great nation, now in decline and riddled with dysfunction.

I am left to wonder, are we better than this?

Alec Frank

Wilkes-Barre