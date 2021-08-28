🔊 Listen to this

I am writing to express my concerns regarding the implementation of mandating vaccination for healthcare professionals.

For example, it was announced that those employed in a nursing home must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk not receiving Medicare and/or Medicaid funds, something those facilities are very much dependent upon.

My concern regarding early implementation of such an extreme measure is the potential impact on the nursing home residents themselves. My concern is also on the potential for such a measure to be applied in other healthcare settings.

Presently, staffing circumstances within those facilities is very challenging, much like many other healthcare facilities. With such a stipulation in place, we are further reducing the potential pool of people available to care for our sick and others most in need of our care.

Another concern is the requirement many colleges have put into place where students are required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. While I believe that this potentially impacts many areas of study, my concern goes back to those in healthcare fields since that is what I am most close to. As of 2019, nursing was the third most in-demand profession. I will venture to say that 2021 statistics would reveal the same .

has there been consideration to the long-term impact on our current and future workforce of instituting such a barrier to employment or schooling? In a time where there is a demand for healthcare workers of all kinds, are we eliminating a potential pool of candidates?

While decision makers may feel this is the answer to a current problem, what problem/crisis will that create for the next two to 10-plus years? In the case of nursing, the demand cannot be met fast enough due to co-existing challenges with the educational system and this is compounded with the escalating rate at which nurses are retiring.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020. As a nurse, I have been helping to care for COVID-19 patients for 19 months now without being vaccinated nor having brought it home to my family. I have accomplished this without being vaccinated, nor my family being vaccinated. Myself and many others have accomplished this by wearing proper personal protective equipmentand following proper hygiene.

Similarly, I have also managed to not contract nor transmit to my family MRSA, VRE, C. difficile, influenza, tuberculosis, HIV, hepatitis, chickenpox, and I am sure many other diseases/illnesses that I am exposed to regularly as a result of my employment as a healthcare worker.

I strongly encourage our decision makers and leaders to reconsider the practice of requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for employment and/or schooling, as well as tying it to healthcare facility reimbursement out of concern for the safety of our patients, now and in the future.

Although I personally have chosen to not receive the COVID-19 vaccine for a number of reasons, I also respect others who have made the choice to receive it based on what they feel is right for them.

In a country that was built on the freedom of choice, I have concern for the divisiveness this topic has created as I feel there is a segregation happening amongst the vaccinated and unvaccinated. I strongly encourage people to be considerate of the future implications such a practice creates. Healthcare workers are asking for their freedom of choice to remain intact and while they continue to work in a profession they love.

Sadly, many are being faced with the tough decision on whether to remain in their current work/profession or pursue employment elsewhere as a result of such a mandate. Does one want to explore what the future state of healthcare would look like with even greater staffing shortages?

Dr. Candice G. Dutko

DNP, MS, RN, NE-BC, CNL, PCCN-K