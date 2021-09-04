🔊 Listen to this

Now that the City has taken a sigh of relief, I find it important to recognize and thank:

The Wilkes-Barre City Police Officers, Fire Fighters and EMS, DPW crews, and city administrative staff for their hard work, dedication, and expertise in adapting and addressing the very significant issues presented by the September 1 weather event. Before evacuations were initiated, careful planning and methodical decision making were conducted to ensure the safety of our residents.

The public-spirited hospitality of the Flaherty Brothers by opening up their establishment, CrisNics, to be used as the Command Center for the City’s Emergency Response team. They provided food, water and coffee and their parking lot as a staging area. They voluntarily remained there until I directed them to leave during the mandatory evacuation.

Most importantly, thank you to all of the residents of the City of Wilkes-Barre for their patience, cooperation and assistance— in many ways — which allowed us to get through this potentially devastating event with minimal damage.

Mayor George Brown

Wilkes-Barre