🔊 Listen to this

An open note to the Pennsylvania Legislature:

Do not touch my ballot. … It is my ballot not yours.

I am so disgusted about your proposed plan to instigate an ‘unofficial audit’ of the November 2020 election by an unqualified, conspiracy-based organization to claim election fraud that did not exist.

I had been a registered moderate Republican for over 40 years until the Republican Party lost touch with reality. You were elected to represent the views and agenda of the people you represent … not the views of an authoritarian presidential mad man and not your insatiable lust for continued power.

How dare you conspire to negate the wishes of the plurality in our Commonwealth.

There is no demonstrated evidence of fraud in the 2020 election except in the delusional minds of those who cannot accept defeat. The ballots in the past election are the property of the voters, safeguarded by the local election officials who performed their oversight duties with honesty and integrity, as evidenced by legitimate audit procedures. You have no right or authority to touch my ballot. I did not entrust it to the political whims of the Pennsylvania Legislature.

Joan M. Conrad

Monroe County