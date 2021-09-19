🔊 Listen to this

Polar bears depend on sea ice for their very survival, living where the frozen ocean surface lasts long enough to allow them to hunt for seals, the primary source of food. And in 2020, Arctic sea ice shrunk to the second lowest extent ever recorded.

When the ice becomes too thin, melts too soon in the spring or freezes later and later in the fall, polar bears are forced to scavenge for food on land.

The National Wildlife Federation is helping to protect wild animals and places, creating new wildlife crossings, support with important wildlife protection laws and helping confront the greatest conservation challenges of our time, such as climate change and the extinction crisis.

The crisis currently affects hundreds of birds species, more than a third of freshwater fish species, almost 40 percent of amphibians and nearly one in five mammals.

But it isn’t only animals being threatened. Scientists now believe that if temperatures warm just another two degrees celsius, sea levels will rise so high that coastlines will flood, and salt water will overcome drinking water supplies. Homes, farms, businesses and people will be at risk. This is already happening.

An alarm is sounding in our world. When a polar bear is climbing a cliff face looking for eggs instead of hunting on the sea ice, something is terribly wrong.

Please help safeguard our endangered animals and wild places. For more information contact nwf.org

Patricia Marks

Wilkes-Barre