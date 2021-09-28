🔊 Listen to this

To me, as each day and week go by, it seems to me that President Biden is trying to govern our country like a dictator rather than a president.

He was elected to be our president, not a dictator.

He seems to want everything to be his own personal way, and you just don’t govern our country that way without many people resisting being governed the way Biden wants to govern.

Practically everything he has done since being our president has been totally disastrous for our country and citizens. Our country will eventually be ruined if we allow it to happen under Biden’s leadership.

God Bless all the people in our country that wants to pay more taxes under Biden’s leadership. Has common

sense and sanity left those people’s minds? I guess so.

Also, given Biden’s present mental condition, do you trust him to have the power to use the nuclear codes if he ever has to use them? I don’t.

John Hollenback

Greenfield Township