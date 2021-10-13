🔊 Listen to this

Holy Family Food Pantry in Luzerne would like to thank local groups who have held food drives, donated food or made monetary donations to our pantry.

We would like to thank the following for their help: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville; Bennett Presbyterian Church, Luzerne; Wyoming Valley West Middle School, Kingston; Gerrity’s Supermarket, Luzerne; Knights of Columbus, Assumpta Council No. 3987; Swoyersville Kiwanis Club; Mozip Sign Company, Kingston; and members of Holy Family Parish, Luzerne.

The kindness and generosity of these donors enable us to continue our work of distributing food to needy families in our area.

Our pantry is open the last Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for distribution of food.

Carol Cardoni

For the Pantry Volunteers