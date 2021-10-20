🔊 Listen to this

The fox guarding the hen house is a figurative meaning who puts people in charge of policing themselves.

Two Wyoming Area candidates have spouses that are teachers. Anyone can see that this is a supreme conflict of interest.

If elected, they will be responsible for negotiating their spouses’ new contract. The current contract is expiring in 2022.

Will these candidates put their spouses first or the financial well being of Wyoming Area? They should never be in the position to decide teacher salaries. They have not been forthcoming to the Wyoming Area taxpayer that they are married to teachers.

I urge all taxpayers to vote like their wallet depends on it.

Vincent J. Holland

Retired Wyoming Area Homeowner