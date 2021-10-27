🔊 Listen to this

The Jonathan Grula Memorial Foundation recently held our Designer/Gift Card Bingo.

The officers and board members would like to thank everyone who participated for making the event such a huge success.

Because of the generosity of many individuals and businesses who donated sponsorships and prizes, we were able to make our annual donation of $15,000 to the Four Diamonds Fund, Hershey Medical Center.

Since the Grula Foundation was founded in 2000, we have donated over $382,500 to the Four Diamonds, which benefits children with cancer and is active in pediatric cancer research.

We are very grateful to everyone who made this donation possible.

Karen and Bob Grula

Wilkes-Barre Township