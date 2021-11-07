🔊 Listen to this

I am writing in response to the article recently in this newspaper regarding the recent election.

Acting Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo stated that everything ran smoothly for the election. I’m not sure what “smoothly” encompasses, but it certainly did not include my polling place in Rolling Mill Hill.

Our polling place for Wards 19 and 20 is located at Dodson School on Jones Street. In the past, voting always took place in the school gymnasium which had direct, walk in access from the parking area.

This election, upon going to that area, you saw locked doors with a small sign that indicated voting will be at the entrance at the opposite end of the building. There are a minimum of five entrances to that building. So now the residents, especially the elderly, had to get back into their cars and figure out where to go. Is it on Jones Street, Airy St. or Harkins Lane? No signs other than the one on the door.

Finally, you discover it is up the hill (still no signs on Jones Street) and over Airy which is over 100 feet away from prior location. This new entrance now has steps to enter. Where is the handicap accessibility? It is at the extreme end of the school on Harkins Lane. In the evening, cars were parked blocking that access to the handicap ramp and the area was poorly lighted.

If a notification had been sent by the county indicating the change in the voting area that was taking place at Dodson School, I, as committee person for Ward 19 and as president of the Rolling Mill Hill Residents’ Association, would have publicized the change to our neighborhood residents.

Did anyone from the county look to be sure proper, multiple signs were posted? Were they even aware that the voting area had been changed within the building? I was also told how unprepared the voting area was for the poll workers when they arrived.

There is a great need for better communication, follow up and responsibility from the Luzerne County Election Board to avoid and eliminate situations like the one experienced in Wards 19 and 20.

Linda Joseph

Wilkes-Barre