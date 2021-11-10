🔊 Listen to this

By refusing to relinquish her seat on a bus, Rosa Park’s role in the civil rights movement was enshrined forever.

Until I recently read part of then-Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm’s eulogy at her funeral, I was aware of Rosa Park and her place in history; however, those words caused me to realize what a great hero Rosa was: “… an improbable warrior that was leading an unlikely army of waitresses and street sweepers and auto mechanics.”

Bob Singer

Wilkes-Barre