The 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution gives Congress the power to levy a graduated tax on all kinds of income, including corporate profits.

During President Eisenhower’s time in office, the tax rate on the lowest brackets floated between 20 percent and 26 percent for workers and the top tax rate was 91 percent for those with incomes over $200,000. The corporate rate then was 52 percent; today, it is only 21 percent and the top tax rate now is 20 percent on the investment income of the wealthy. However, the top rate on the earned income of workers in now nearly 40 percent.

Pennsylvania does not permit a graduated income tax; but, our neighboring states of Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and West Virginia all do. Pennsylvania relies on a variety of flat rate taxes on personal income and sales and hidden and nuisance taxes that unfairly burden those who cannot afford to pay them and rewards those who can and should pay more in taxation for the public good.

Pennsylvania presently has a Democratic governor with a Republican-controlled legislature so don’t expect to see legislation to amend the state’s constitution to permit a graduated income tax anytime soon.

The only way Pennsylvania tax payers can ever expect to see a graduated income tax legalized is for voters to approve a constitutional amendment. This would have to come from a Democratic-controlled legislature. IT would never come from a Republican-controlled legislature that caters to businesses and the wealthy.

David L. Faust

Selinsgrove