🔊 Listen to this

After the recent November 2021 elections, the famous Democrat James Carville called wokeness “stupid wokeness,” and he’s right about that, but for the most part, most of the Democrats in our country will never admit it.

Other things those same Democrats will never admit is that it’s insane and wrong to continually go on practically calling everybody all the crazy and hurtful things they do, teaching CRT in our schools and colleges throughout our country that brain washes, poisons students minds and teaches students to hate America.

It seems that since Trump announced in New York that he was going to run for president, all that we’ve heard since then is Trump Trump Trump from the Democrats, and that it’s all Trump’s fault for how our country is now and how it will be in future years if he chooses and decides to run again in 2024.

We’ve got to try harder to stop all this craziness and insanity that just continues to divide us and our country further apart. If we don’t, then surely we will destroy and ruin it for all of us.

Let’s make the right decision about that important matter and get our country on the right track now before it’s too late for all of us.

For all the Democrats in our country, can you name six different good things that the Biden administration has done for our citizens and our country since Jan. 20, 2021?

The Democratic Party wants to completely govern our country forever and to take away our freedoms and rights. If that ever happens, We the People will be the losers, and the winners will be the elite Democrats.

Think hard and honestly about these important things!

John Hollenback

Greenfield Township