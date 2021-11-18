🔊 Listen to this

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops may be on the verge of becoming a figurehead of the Catholic Church instead of being a defender of the Catholic faith: “US Catholic bishops may dodge rebuke of Biden over abortion” (Mon. 11/15).

My guess is that Catholic Joe Biden will spend the rest of his presidency flouting Church teaching on abortion and all the while receiving Communion at Sunday Mass, which is a contradiction of Catholic terms.

Bishop Michael Olson of Fort Worth, Texas said in the article: “He’s (Biden) gone on record as saying abortion is a fundamental right while presenting himself as an exemplary Catholic.” That is the same contradiction of Catholic terms.

Catholic Joe is escaping judgment on this abortion matter, for now. But Catholic Joe will not escape judgment when he meets the Almighty. The Earth might shake when that judgment happens.

Dan Pryor

Belvidere, N.J.