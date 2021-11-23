🔊 Listen to this

I need assistance. I am not sure which “ancient celebrity” I should listen to regarding my Medicare plan renewal…Joe Namath, Joan Lunden, JJ Walker, William Shatner, and the list goes on. I do like that I can call any one of the phone numbers offered (for free) and get my zip code. Wow!

I was going to contact one of our federal legislators but then I realized they don’t have to call any of these numbers or renew their benefits each year because they have the best health care in the world…paid by us. They have the best Universal Healthcare (sorry I had to use those words) our tax dollars can buy.

It’s always interesting to note that our benefits, social security, medicare, etc. are in jeopardy of going bankrupt but not theirs. We’ve paid into these funds over a lifetime of work, and they just take what they need for their benefits and retirement funds.

I think I lied when I said I need assistance. WE NEED HELP!

Emory Guffrovich

Pittston