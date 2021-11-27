🔊 Listen to this

On Nov. 19, the Times Leader reported 168 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the day before that 230 and the day before that 165.

For those that don’t follow this, those numbers represent a troubling increase of disease in our community.

Meanwhile schools can not convene their school board meetings because a vocal minority won’t wear a mask during the meetings. I imagine this is being thought of as a protest against tyranny. I imagine these parents envision themselves as great patriots, all the while willing to risk the health of their children and their neighbor’s children.

COVID has ravaged our economy and disrupted our schools. People are tired of the disruption. They have “had it” with COVID. But COVID hasn’t “had it” with us.

If you want to minimize inflation, if you want to fix supply chain problems, if you want servers back in restaurants, if you want things back to “normal,” then fix COVID. Cooperate with your neighbors, wear a damn mask if you are asked to. Cover your mouth. Wash your hands. Get vaccinated. Sacrifice your misguided ideas of what freedom looks like and work to get this pandemic under control.

Are we living in the dark ages? Do we no longer understand that germs spread disease? Do we no longer think that children should be vaccinated against diseases like polio, rubella or dare I say it, COVID-19?

What has happened to us? If you want freedom, do the work, make the sacrifice, acknowledge reality. Who benefits, in the name of freedom from prolonging this pandemic?

Alec Frank

Wilkes-Barre