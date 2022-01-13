🔊 Listen to this

The Democrats are hypocrites when they condemn the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol as an attack on democracy. If by “democracy” one means representing the will of the people, the Democrats have been thumbing their noses at democracy for some years now by their ever-increasing support of abortion on demand.

Polls show that most Americans want some restrictions on abortion, yet in recent years the Democrats have continued to up the ante not only by allowing abortion — now virtually for any reason — but also by promoting it.

Examples: they supported partial-birth abortion; they rammed abortion coverage into Obamacare while lying about it; after a reprieve under the Trump administration, the Little Sisters of the Poor are again being hounded by the Biden Administration (as they were under Obama) because they don’t want contraception/abortion coverage (some contraceptives act as abortificients) in the health plans of their lay employees.

A couple of years ago, in New York State, Democrat legislators cheered when they passed a bill which allows a baby who survives an abortion to be deprived of medical care, to be left to die in a corner. And in Pennsylvania, a couple of years ago, the Republicans unanimously supported a bill that would have prohibited aborting babies diagnosed in the womb with Down Syndrome. The Democrats unanimously opposed it, and when this protective measure was passed anyway, our abortion-loving governor (a Democrat) vetoed it.

Last year the Democrats got rid of the Hyde Amendment, thus forcing U.S. taxpayers to support Planned Parenthood, the biggest abortion provider in our country.

I could go on, but you get the picture. These are not the views of the majority of Americans.

There are two ways a government can be tyrannical. One way is to flout the rule of law, e.g., regarding the transfer of authority from one administration to the next. Blame the D.C. invaders for this if you like—I agree that they deserve blame. But the second and worse way for a government to be tyrannical is to flout the moral law which God has written in the hearts of human beings.

The promotion of abortion is destructive not only of democracy, but of every society, whatever its form of government. Taking a scalpel to babies in the womb — or applauding this as an act to be promoted — this is the biggest “dagger to the throat of democracy” that I can think of.

Joseph S. Warakomski

Hanover Township