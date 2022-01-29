🔊 Listen to this

The world’s most endangered species are in grave danger from an unlikely source, the internet.

An unregulated online market allows ruthless criminals to sell illegal wildlife products across the globe. Purchasing elephant ivory, tiger cubs and pangolin scales is now very easy.

Sadly, as markets are being shut down, traffickers have moved their grisly business online where they can reach a global audience, making exchange from poacher to consumer easier than ever before. The truth is illegal wildlife trade, whether it’s in open markets or online, wipes out populations of wildlife species and is a major cause of devastating global biodiversity and possible extinction.

Determined to halt the deadly online trade, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and partners are working tirelessly to help establish wildlife policies for e-commerce and social media sites and training employees to detect violations. They are developing a global coalition to keep wildlife offline and in the wild.

The connection between illegal wildlife trade and the spread of disease, in fact, pandemics, is undeniable. The deadly impacts of this unregulated trade and consumption on human health are swift and devastating.

WWF will continue to face down illegal trade, climate change , deforestation and pollution. For more information contact worldwildlife.org

Patricia Marks

Wilkes-Barre