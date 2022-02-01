🔊 Listen to this

Everyone has read or heard about “Cancer Alley” – an area of Louisiana where there are a number of chemical plants and oil and gas refineries.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan recently announced plans to deploy mobile air pollution monitoring equipment in the area known as “Cancer Alley” in response to residents’ concerns about toxic air pollution.

Regan noted that nearly everyone he had spoken to in that area had a family member or neighbor who’s been impacted by a serious illness.

Locally, some politicians have made public their plans to lure a “world-class” petrochemical manufacturing plant to the Nanticoke area.

All of the residents in the Wyoming Valley could be downwind from such a petrochemical plant and its’ emissions.

Is a petrochemical plant what we really want for our children and grandchildren – or for the area that we all call home?

Diane Dreier

Dallas