A deadly crisis is spreading across Southeast Asia, silently emptying forests of wildlife and threatening species with extinction.

The greatest threat to wildlife is nearly invisible and doesn’t discriminate in killing or injuring any animal that crosses its path. Poachers are setting lethal snares, cheap traps made of wire, rope, or cable, to capture animals for the illegal wildlife trade. Snares now threaten 80% of Southeast Asia’s mammal species. Tragically, species can suffer for days before dying from injury, infection or starvation.

Human activities pose grave threats to wildlife in places that should keep them sheltered from harm. Wildlife numbers have fallen by more than half since 1970 and species are becoming extinct at an alarming rate. From elephants raising their young communally to lions hunting collaboratively, nature offers amazing displays of wild animals working together toward a common goal.

Jaguars are losing their home in the Amazon to natural resource extraction, agriculture and illegal logging. Polar bears’ Arctic home is slipping away, melting under their feet from a warming planet. Sea turtles are caught in fishing gear, their eggs poached and many slaughtered for their shells.

The reality is our wildlife’s fate is in the hands of one species: humans. Millions of species on our planet are essential to our own lives. This complex web of life provides the natural systems we depend on and makes our lives richer in so many ways.

Humans do have the power to reverse this loss of nature and create a future where wildlife and people thrive again. For more information: worldwildlife.org

Patricia Marks

Wilkes-Barre