It is rare that people in politics do stupid things that hurt their chances of being elected, but the Republicans can’t help themselves.

First they are refusing to turn away from President Donald Trump, and he is making them pay a heavy price.

Republican themselves and their followers are pretending everything is doing well. However, they are overlooking news reports of the censure of two of their own that shows resentment in their midsts.They seem to think restricting voting boxes and poles will only harm Democrats.

They are denying the party is split over the treatment of Vice President Mike Pence by Trump.

They even refuse to read the writing on the wall that claims they are unraveling as a political party. They are trying so hard to please the base they are missing the reality of not even being able to agree on anything.

They say they will take over the Congress and the Senate, but outside of ridiculing Biden and every other Democrat and everything they try to do, they have nothing.

When they were in total power, including the White House with the Trump administration, all they could do was end the Affordable Care Act and put judges in office that Trump thought he could count on to help him when he attempted his coup.

Of course, they were able to give a tax break to those in the top earning percentage, but they were unable to act on infrastructure, immigration and so many other issues facing the country.

Now they want the people to forget that and believe they have a plan that they cannot talk about yet again to help us. We shall see. But the time to act is now because once they are in power they have already proven we are doomed.

John T. Banks

Wilkes-Barre