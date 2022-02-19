🔊 Listen to this

Heart valve disease occurs when one or more of the heart’s four valves don’t work properly. The disease impacts more than 11 million Americans and more than 25,000 people die from it each year. The good news is that with timely diagnosis and care, it can usually be successfully treated in patients of all ages.

Understanding the risk factors and symptoms of valve disease is key to early intervention. Risk rises with age, congenital abnormalities, diabetes, high blood pressure, some infections, other cardiovascular diseases, and even some cancer treatments. For symptoms, all you have to do is LISTEN:

• Lightheadedness, feeling faint, or dizziness

• Irregular heartbeat, heart flutter, or chest pain

• Shortness of breath after light activity or while resting

• Tiredness

• Edema (swelling of ankles or feet)

• Not feeling like themselves

Please LISTEN to your heart and see a healthcare professional if you or a loved one thinks they are experiencing symptoms. If you’ve already been diagnosed with valve disease, you should stay on top of your appointments and talk to your healthcare provider if your symptoms get worse.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has led to concerning delays in all sorts of medical care, including routine physicals and follow-ups where your healthcare provider can listen to your heart with a stethoscope and monitor for the distinct heart murmurs of valve disease. Treatments and surgeries have also been put on hold by patients and providers. This means that patients are now showing up for treatment with more advanced and serious diseases.

This Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day, 100+ partners are working with the Valve Disease Day campaign to spread the word, and you can too! Visit www.valvediseaseday.org to join the effort and learn more.

Lindsay Clarke

Senior Vice President of Health Education and Advocacy at the Alliance for Aging Research