Why should any sane person continue to vote Democrats into the unending corruption and political power that is ruining our country?

Look around the country. The Democrats have controlled for many years and see the conditions of those big city’s from how the Democrats have governed them.

If that doesn’t open your eyes, then obviously nothing ever will. Is that the kind of country we all want to have? If so, then

continue to vote for the Democrats!

John Hollenback

Greenfield Township