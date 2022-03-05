🔊 Listen to this

Someone explain to me how the party of family values and strengthening the family unit has not pushed the Biden administration to pass the child tax credit?

How is it that Republicans can point out the pain of inflation and not pass a tax credit? Explain to me how the party that champions strengthening the country by strengthening the family votes against affordable childcare?

I need help understanding how a party that worries about our children, their education and their future isn’t more outraged by the ravages of climate change? Somebody needs to tell what their plan is.

Somebody needs to explain how not teaching the full history of our country in our public schools somehow strengthens us. Explain to me how fighting a culture war addresses our needs.

Republicans stand for some undeniably noble things. I just don’t understand how they plan on achieving them.

Alec Frank

Wilkes-Barre