A few months ago, the Crestwood School District enacted stop-arm cameras to ticket people who illegally pass school buses.

Since then, the district municipalities have been passing an intergovernmental agreement to allow Wright Township to issue the tickets for the entire area. Despite the fact that Mountain Top is covered by two community newspapers, and two major newspapers, people are finding out about these things after votes occurred. Even then, the mentions are easy to miss. Then we have the fact that many municipalities in the district do not have websites, or they are minimalist. Speaking of this, it should be a law to have a real website, with actual meeting and email contact info.

After asking around, nobody I talked to heard about any of this, even after it was enacted. Perhaps the legal requirements were met, but do you feel good about enacting laws that residents do not want, could not comment on and had no notice of? I live in the district, so I pay attention, but I did not even see any of this until after the fact. I thought the Sunshine Law was to promote citizens being told about happenings?

Roads like State Route 309 are where many tickets may occur, since you cannot easily see a bus, may not be able to safely stop in many locations and may not know if you must stop. This road should not have bus stops. Also, you need a longer yellow time to stop. These tickets are somewhat technicalities anyway, since you are seldom anywhere near a stopped bus, due to the roadway configuration there. Stop-arm cameras must be repealed ASAP!

A short search would yield much negative information about automated traffic enforcement. A case exists whereby a person in New York got a ticket without even seeing the alleged school bus. Something sounds funny about that.

James Sikorski Jr.

PA Advocate National Motorists Association