Several years of requests to Luzerne County officials regarding the repaving of Hillside Road in Jackson Township have produced countless destroyed tires, wheels and other miscellaneous automobile damages costing hundreds of thousands of dollars for those who use the road, but no repaving.

Promises remain unfulfilled.

Occasional patching is pathetic and made conditions worse.

I assume our property taxes are too low, and, therefore, the county can’t afford to maintain this road.

Certainly you realize that numerous significant destinations such as The Lands at Hillside Farm and Penn State University cause many to traverse this road. This situation is not only expensive and dangerous; it is humiliating to our image.

I have asked hundreds of people why they think this problem is being ignored and the responses typically are “bewilderment and anger.”

If ever repaving does occur, please hire a legitimate paving contractor. Your employees are well intentioned but a professional result is definitely beyond their ability. That is the opinion of your own department heads.

No more excuses.

William A. Rolland Jr.

Rolling Meadows