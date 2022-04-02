🔊 Listen to this

I have been attending most Wilkes-Barre City Council meetings for the past several years, either in person or virtually when required.

During the public comment portion of these meetings, many residents voice their complaints about various circumstances within the city. Horrific roads, pot holes, parking issues, trash everywhere and many other criticisms.

Also, some who are actually non-residents of Wilkes-Barre constantly scream and bully council members as to the salaries and benefits they receive. Others who are upset that city council doesn’t fix the problems they tell them about. How many times have you heard city council members tell you they will tell the administration? That is because they must pass it on to the mayor and his administration to decide what and how it gets handled.

How many residents know what actual responsibilities are the duties of city council? They are the legislative branch of city government. They write and amend ordinances and introduce resolutions. They approve or vote against pending legislation, including yearly budgets – anything under the legislative umbrella.

The mayor, his administration and the various department heads within city hall, Parking Enforcement, DPW, Police and Fire departments, Code Enforcement, etc. are responsible for the everyday running of the city, not city council. Council members don’t have offices in city hall. They do not work for the mayor’s administration.

But this city council and those before them have gone above and beyond what is their true responsibilities. They constantly work for all of us without hesitation, not just at a few meetings a month, and it is definitely NOT a part-time job. They are responding to phone calls, visiting residents at their homes, reaching out to the residents in and out of each of their districts. Also, reporting any problems that have been presented to them, many of which are happening in the early hours of the morning or the later hours of the evening.

I have heard many instances where residents will call the departments within city hall for answers or to have their problem addressed, with no response. We should appreciate the access we have to those who represent each of us in the five districts throughout the city.

Linda Joseph

Wilkes-Barre