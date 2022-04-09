🔊 Listen to this

Our feckless leader has attempted to deflect the seditious effect of his policies on the American citizens by playing the blame game.

He has blamed the supply chain disruptions and the “transitory” inflation on the COVID-19. He did not realize or reflect upon the obvious: lockdowns, mandates and excessive stimulus programs create such disruptions and inflation.

Now that the plandemic has faded, except for Pfizer and Moderna pushing for a fourth jab payday; he can now blame Putin for the inflated rise in gas and groceries and the continued supply chain issues.

Even if we overlook his unwillingness to accept any responsibility for causing our plights, what is our leader doing about these problems? In my opinion: nothing, at least nothing good for the American citizens.

His solution for hardworking Americans is to go buy a $50,000 EV, as we will struggle to buy, potentially, $6 gallon of milk and $8 loaf of bread.

This is beyond shameful. He seems to be helping Russia, China and Iran more than the “80,000,000” (LOL) that elected him.

Tim Kelly

Drums