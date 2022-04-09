🔊 Listen to this

While driving around town, I was listening to a local talk radio station. It is a station which caters to right wing, conservative thought. It is beloved by many in our community.

I heard the commentator call our president stupid and the speaker of the house a drunk. He feared for the future of our nation under Democrat control. He smeared his opponent, painted them as “other” and characterized them as the enemy.

This is how far we have fallen.

Apparently, those that disagree with us are traitors, enemies, unpatriotic, un-American and stupid. Once we see each other as the enemy … well then all bets are off.

We can behave and attack our enemies in anyway we see fit, especially if we are convinced that they represent an existential threat to our way of life. When that happens our attack takes on a righteousness.

While it is convenient and easy to argue politics based upon personality and distortion, it is also dangerous. Our divisiveness only serves those few elites on both sides of the isle seeking power and control. Our divisiveness does not solve a problem or move the nation forward. It keeps us stuck and stalemated.

America was made great by vigorous debate, not name calling and cults of personality.

We have seen how mischaracterization can mobilize an army to war or a group to insurrection.

I am no longer sure that we are better then this, but I pray we are. Let’s hold our talking heads and politicians to a higher standard. Let’s hold them to the same standard that we demand of our children.

Most of us don’t allow our children to call their playmates stupid. I have heard many a parent say “Share,” “play nice,” “don’t be a bully” or “stop your name calling.”

Is this too much to ask of an adult?

I hope not.

Alec Frank

Wilkes-Barre