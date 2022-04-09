🔊 Listen to this

You want highway safety? Radar won’t improve safety. Radar makes setting speed traps easy, and steals money from safe drivers.

Driver behavior is not altered by a posted speed limit. People drive at a speed they feel safe no matter what the posted limit is. That speed is known as the 85th Percentile Speed by highway safety engineers. It is the safest speed with the most compliance.

Limits are posted lower than the 85th Percentile Speed to make it easy to write tickets. Misinformation about speed limits allows the for-profit traffic enforcement racket to prosper. At your expense. And at the expense of true highway safety.

The for-profit traffic enforcement industry knows that you have to drive, and they know that you are unaware of how speed limits are properly set, so they get away with enforcing too low limits and robbing you of tens of millions of dollars. All while you are driving safety and doing no harm.

The radar lobby’s misinformation campaign is desperately pushing bad laws: Speed Trap Bills HB 606/SB 419, giving RADAR to municipal police. They say it’s for safety, but it’s really for the money they will steal from safe drivers with $170+ tickets.

If you are reading this, you are one of the “speeders” targeted by Speed Trap Bills HB 606/SB 419. Tell your Representative and Senator to kill Speed Trap Bills HB 606/SB 419.

Tom McCarey

member, National Motorists Association