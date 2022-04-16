🔊 Listen to this

Watching the brutal war in Ukraine and the heartless attacks on children is devastating. We continue to hear about sanctions and more sanctions, but now six weeks into the war President Biden does an about face and tells us sanctions are not a deterrent.

The United States continues to help fund the Russian aggression by buying oil from Russia, but meanwhile we will not supply Ukraine with the arms needed to fight not only for their freedom, but their very survival. In other words, the president does not want to help Ukraine or to bring an end to the war until Putin tells him it is over.

Sadly, our current administration’s hesitancy and outright refusal to help the people of Ukraine is indeed a matter of life and death. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has correctly called Russia’s actions what they are – war crimes and atrocities – and it is unfathomable that the United States does little, if anything, to help. Ukrainian men, women and children are living in devastating circumstances and are dying every day.

Putin refuses to allow humanitarian aid to areas destroyed by his and his military’s criminal actions, and people are left to die. It’s pretty obvious who is pulling the strings here, it certainly is not the so-called leader of the free world.

So, I ask President Biden the following questions:

• Why is Russia still part of the International SWIFT banking system?

• Why has the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) not delisted all Russian companies from the stock exchange?

• Why are you, President Biden, not leading the prosecution of Putin for war crimes in the Hague?

Could it be that President Biden is afraid of the tyrant Putin, or perhaps Biden family interests in Russia are so great that the president does not want to upset the world’s biggest bully? Ukrainians are fighting and dying for their freedom and a desire for the western culture and values all of us in America enjoy. At the same time, our elected officials cheer them on, but their lip service does absolutely nothing to help Ukraine win the war and win the peace.

If all of this is not bad enough, consider this about the Biden administration and inflation. The facts show that the inflation rate was only 1.4 percent in January 2021. Three months later, the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill was signed and the inflation rate rose to 2.6 percent. In July 2021, President Biden proposed a $3.9 trillion budget and inflation rose to 5.4 percent. The $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed and the inflation rate jumped to 6.8 percent. And in February 2022, before Russia invaded Ukraine, the inflation rate rose to 7.9 percent.

Putin is definitely a war criminal, but President Biden can’t use any sleight of hand to suggest the worst inflation in decades in the United States is the result of anyone’s actions – and inaction – but his own.

Gerry O’Donnell

Wilkes-Barre