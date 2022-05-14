🔊 Listen to this

Who are our frontline heroes?

They’re the people who respond to the scenes of dangerous accidents and incidents. They’re the ones who are always ready to put their lives at risk for someone else. The brave group closest to my own heart are our emergency medical services (EMS) professionals, who answer the call to support those who are most vulnerable at their time of greatest need.

Being a first responder is not an easy task. It requires a lot of training, focus, strength and many long hours. Whether they’re paramedics, dispatchers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), firefighters, police officers or another type of first responder, these workers all share something special: a genuine interest in what they do and a big heart.

This year’s national theme of EMS Week, May 15 through May 21, is “EMS: Rising to the Challenge.”

We invite you to join Geisinger in honoring and recognizing our selfless emergency medicine team members, both locally and nationally, who go above and beyond to care for our communities. It’s a meaningful reminder that although we may not have been in an emergency before where we needed them, they are still helping others every day who are.

We are so grateful for their dedication and commitment — and we’re proud that they deliver on our promise of making better health easier for everyone.

David J. Schoenwetter, DO, FAEMS

Division Chief, Division of Emergency Medical Services at Geisinger