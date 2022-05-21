🔊 Listen to this

I would like to take a moment to thank everyone who exercised their right to vote on Primary Election Day. I am incredibly humbled and honored by the overwhelming support I received on Tuesday throughout the 121st Legislative District.

Your demonstrated support for change and new ideas fuels my desire to continue to work every day to make you proud, and deliver on the change you deserve.

My experience and your support will allow me to take on important issues like fixing our roads, eliminating property taxes, eliminating per diems for legislators, investing in education and securing our elections.

Prior to announcing my campaign for state representative, I served as the Luzerne County deputy election director. I also worked in a media / constituent relations position for state Sen. John Yudichak and held media communications positions at WLYN News and WBRE-TV.

My passion is helping those around me and seeking ways to improve our community. I decided to run for state representative because I believe that too many politicians go to Harrisburg and forget about the issues that are impacting Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Working for a state senator taught me that to represent the needs of our communities and families, politicians must work together regardless of political party.

I look forward to coming door to door over the summer to meet all of you in order to discuss your concerns and carry your voices to Harrisburg after a successful General Election campaign this November.

Eryn Harvey

Wilkes-Barre