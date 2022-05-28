🔊 Listen to this

I have the honor to serve as the Commander of the Department of Pennsylvania, Veterans of Foreign Wars. In that position I have a duty to help educate our citizens regarding what is really needed for our veterans. I now ask everyone to contact their senators to support the PACT Act.

This legislation is supported by more than 60 veteran organizations. It will help millions of veterans by providing life-saving health care and benefits to those exposed to burn pits and other hazards while in service to our country. This toxic exposure has had a huge impact on veterans, and we need you all to send your voice of support now.

I am excited to see bipartisan work on this by Senate leaders trying to help veterans who have been exposed to environmental toxins. This is the most significant veteran legislation of our time. It has been estimated that 3.5 million veterans who were exposed to the poisons of war due to the prevalence of burn pits, radiation, contaminated water and other toxicants during deployments and military assignments.

I ask you to now help support your veterans who have defended our nation and gone in harms way. Contact your congressmen and let them hear your voice.

Nathaniel Smith

Commander, Department of Pennsylvania

Veterans of Foreign Wars