🔊 Listen to this

We have a dismal track record with presidents with roots from Pa.

First we had James Buchanan, who infamously is considered the worst in US history.

Now, we have President Joseph Biden who is on track to replace Buchanan, who is no doubt rollicking in his grave with relief.

It is a case of the blind leading the blind. Biden has no competent people in his administration to guide him, even if he would take guidance. Our leader is at the helm and the wheel is spinning out of control. ” Whithersoever the governor listeth” to use a King James Bible reference in the language used at that time can illustrate and mean we can be steered by the pilot, someone out of control.

We are in a proxy war with Russia, the southern border is broken, we have rising high inflation, our energy independence has been destroyed by executive actions, we have supply chain issues still after many months, we have out of control crime, we have drug overdose problems which are taking the lives of so many and nothing effective is being done to stop it, instead the Biden administration is doubling down, about to rescind Title 42, which effectively will create a much larger border crisis. The list goes on and grows.

I can, however, point to one thing he seems to have done right; He kept the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps) on the terrorists list. Even a stopped clock is right twice in a day.

In summary, we need a sea change in our governance. When policy, apparently, goes wrong and the administrations reaction is to double down on it, questions must be raised! Why are they doing it?

James U. Sinclair

Wright Township PA