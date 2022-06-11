🔊 Listen to this

I’m grateful to the voters of Northeastern Pennsylvania for choosing me to be their Republican nominee for Congress this fall. I’m humbled by the tremendous support I received from my fellow citizens, as I received nearly 70 percent of the vote on May 17. Thank you so much!

I met so many great people during the primary campaign, many of whom have offered encouragement and insights. So many volunteered their time to help us get our message out across NEPA. I keep hearing that our country needs a change of direction, and I agree 100%. Across from my campaign office, gas is selling for more than $5 a gallon. Diesel is $7.50. Working families are getting crushed at the pump. And that’s not the worst of it.

Could you imagine a mom not being able to find formula for her baby at any grocery store? Or going out to dinner and having gun battles erupt in the streets, as happened in Philly recently. Is that the America we want to live in? This has to stop. Now!

I am working hard every day to change the direction of our country, and return to the America we used to have: affordable gas, safer streets and strong leadership. I greatly look forward to meeting more citizens, hearing their concerns and discussing how we can turn our country around and save America.

In the primary, even though there was another candidate, I received more votes than incumbent Matt Cartwright in 4 of the 5 counties in PA-8: Luzerne, Monroe, Pike and Wayne. These vote totals send a clear message: People want a candidate who represents their values and will beat Matt Cartwright.

The people in charge now in D.C. do not care about us and it shows. We have a president who scoffs when questioned about the cost of gas, and tells families they should just suck it up. And we have a VP who’s apparently in hiding because she’s so rarely seen, which might be a good thing for America’s respect around the world. Meanwhile, their best buddy Matt Cartwright is still flying his private jet to and from Washington, because a few thousand extra dollars of jet fuel doesn’t bother someone worth $20 million.

My friends, our country and our NEPA community are way better than this, and we deserve leaders who care about our suffering and understand what we are going through.

Ask yourself: Are you better off since the Democrats took complete control of government last year? If you want to keep going like we are, you should vote for my opponent. If you think we need change, please vote for me.

Thank you all once again for choosing me as your nominee. I will work every day to earn your support and the honor of representing you in Congress. God bless you, your family, and the United States of America.

Jim Bognet

PA-8 Republican for Congress

Hazle Township