To: Alan K. Stout

Tony Brooks

Robert Savakinus

Tim Novotney

On behalf of the leadership and citizens of Luzerne County, please accept a most hearty congratulations on your film, “Agnes.”

Like Tropical Storm Agnes, the film is a force of nature. Breathtakingly, brilliantly and dramatically impactful, “Agnes” serves as a testament to the resiliency, determination and resolve of men and women of the Wyoming Valley and Luzerne County. Now, with hindsight of 50 years, the film does an extraordinary job portraying the “real time” horror and chaos that devastated our community coupled with the mental and physical fortitude necessary to move forward. It is an exquisite piece of videography.

It’s obvious your efforts in making this remarkable film were a labor of love. “Agnes” will be a legacy documentary that, like the storm itself, will be long remembered.

Thank you, and very well done!

Randy E. Robertson

Luzerne County manager