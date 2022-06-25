🔊 Listen to this

John Quinn and his father will always be remembered for their love and dedication to Wilkes Barre Township and its citizens. Their commitment to children and those in need will never be forgotten.

They both taught in Wilkes Barre Township and Wilkes Barre Area Schools and were the greatest models for students and faculty.

I will never forget John. His integrity, honesty, fortitude, wisdom and lust for knowledge are just some of his virtues that made John special.

John left us too soon but his memory will last forever!

Our prayers are with his devoted family who he loved and cherished and now have to cope with his unexpected loss.

Paul Irzinski

Hanover Township