As a political activist and one who is concerned about holding public officials accountable for their actions and decisions on all levels of government, I wish to thank Jerry Lynott and the Times Leader for its probing article concerning the rift between Wilkes Barre City Council and Mayor George Brown.

The main issue concerning this rift has to do with the concept of a citizens’ advisory committee that would have some oversight over the decision-making process of mayor and council. This committee had already been established in the early 1970s via ordinance, but every mayor since that time has chosen to ignore it to the detriment of our city’s taxpayers and residents. The council majority seems to support this concept which is, of course, critical; however, it’s certainly cannot go forward without the mayor’s commitment to making the necessary appointments.

The advantages of such a committee are profound: The principal one being increased transparency and input that concerned citizens could provide, thereby making our municipal government more responsive to their needs rather than those of special interests which consistently curry the mayor’s favor.

If we want to change the business-as-usual approach to our city government, we must seek out such participation.

Since I have been consistently attending council meetings, I think it’s painfully apparent that our public officials generally seek to stymie public opinion rather than encourage it. We need a broader sense of advice and consent that only the public could provide so that city council members and the mayor can make more informed decisions with an enhanced sense of due diligence.

Unfortunately, even though our council majority may be determined to push this forward, nothing can be accomplished without the mayors initiative. I urge him to show some bravado ( a quality that he seems to lack) and break with the status quo to make this concept a reality so that a new era of efficient, transparent and more democratic government can begin.

Sam Troy

Wilkes- Barre