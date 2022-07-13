🔊 Listen to this

As a constituent of U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, I know how devoted he is to delivering for his community. Lately, however, I’ve noticed that his opponent, Washington lobbyist Jim Bognet, has centered his campaign on painting a version of Matt’s record dripping with distortions and untruths.

Let’s set the record straight.

Cartwright, D-Moosic, was named one of the most bipartisan members of Congress by multiple independent organizations because he knows how to unite people to address issues that matter most to our community, regardless of party affiliation. That’s why he joined with his colleagues on both sides of the aisle to introduce measures such as the Safeguarding Treatment for the Restoration of Ecosystem from Abandoned Mines (STREAM) Act. This will help restore our rivers and streams from acid mine drainage and keep our region beautiful.

I also know Cartwright voted to hold big oil companies accountable for ripping off Americans. In Congress, he voted to keep gas companies from price gouging consumers while creating NEPA jobs. Cartwright understands job creation, domestic energy production and environmental protection don’t have to conflict with one another.

As chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee for Commerce, Justice, and Science, Cartwright consistently ensures our tax dollars come back to Northeastern Pennsylvania. For example, he has secured $3 million in federal funding for a joint fire, police and public safety station in Moosic. He also locked down $2 million to reduce violent drug, gang and gun activity in the region, helping to make our streets safer.

I also know Cartwright is deeply invested in growing our local economy. He secured federal funding for a workforce development project for the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and its partners. This will provide accelerated workforce training and upskill opportunities for displaced workers.

Bognet can talk all he wants about bringing jobs to Northeastern PA, but it’s readily apparent that he returned here for one reason: to run for Congress. At the end of the day, it’s Cartwright who’s consistently stood up for our community, and his record clearly speaks for itself.

Reelecting Cartwright means ensuring we return a true fighter to Washington, one who works for all of us.

Patrick Francis Joyce

Moosic