🔊 Listen to this

Europe is experiencing record-breaking temperatures. Forest fires are raging in France and Spain.

Meanwhile much closer to home, here in the United States, we are under multiple heat advisories. We are being warned to avoid heat stroke and death. We are witnessing lakes drying up and “fire seasons” more severe then ever experienced in anyone’s life time.

Climate change is not fake news. It is not benign. It is not something that will happen in the future. Climate change (a warming planet) is here and happening now and it is catastrophic.

We seem stuck. We seem incapable of addressing this very real threat. We seem to want to make this someone else’s problem. We seem to think that maybe some other generation will solve the climate problem. We justify our inaction by prioritizing other issues and claiming them preeminent. It is as if the house is burning to the ground, and we are arguing over the color of the carpeting.

Before all you liberals blame Joe Manchin for scuttling the Democrat’s attempt to address climate change consider this, the entire Republican Party stood in opposition to climate legislation. Not one Republican senator would vote for a climate initiative. It was not just one man who sunk the ship. It was an entire political party, plus one man who decided that the climate issue’s time had not yet come.

What catastrophe needs to befall us? How personal does it need to be before we care about the planet?

What will it take for our government to actually work for the people that it claims to protect?

Alec Frank

Wilkes-Barre