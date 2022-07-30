🔊 Listen to this

As a former Republican with a conservative Republican mother who loved politics, I understand the benefits of a strong, two-party system where both groups base their platforms on truth and the rule of law.

Dangerously, our 250-year democracy’s peaceful transfer of power, where the loser concedes and American life returns to normalcy, without a deadly coup attempt was obliterated on Jan. 6. Astoundingly, 70% of Republicans, including politicians and office-seekers at all levels still don’t think Biden is the legitimate winner, standing by Trump’s debunked stolen-election claims.

If you are part of that group, please believe eight prominent, conservative Republicans (including Judge Michael Luttig) who released a new report:”Lost, Not Stolen” after thoroughly examining and refuting all of the 60 court cases Trump and his supporters filed and lost in six key battleground states, including Pennsylvania. They reached the unmistakable conclusion there was no evidence that could change the outcome in even a single voting precinct.

Their concluding message to fellow Republicans: “It is wrong and bad for our country to propagate baseless claims that President Biden’s election was not legitimate.”

Almost two years later, still refusing to accept reality, Trump recently called the Wisconsin assembly speaker, imploring him to decertify Biden’s 2020 election.

If you rely on Fox News for information, you were censored from viewing the prime-time Jan. 6 hearings, but you can watch this remarkable, fact-based historical record of our tumultuous times on YouTube (Jan 6th hearings PBS Newshour).

The disturbing real-time Capitol videos and first-hand documentation patriotically presented by Trump’s appointees and other Republican officials showed his leading role in trying to illegally obstruct the counting of electoral votes by Congress and engaging in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States, willing to destroy our democracy and kill Americans rather than ever admit his election loss.

Citing the evidence and stating he “showed not one iota of remorse,” two conservative newspapers, the Wall Street Journal and New York Post both issued scathing editorials calling Trump “unworthy” to be president again. If you are one of the 49% of Republicans still in Trump’s camp as he prepares to launch a third presidential campaign, please reconsider and support someone else who is committed to protecting the American people and our democracy!

Karen Baranoski

Wilkes-Barre