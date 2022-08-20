🔊 Listen to this

While it is true that a poll shows 20% of Republicans want to push Trump off a cliff, the poll also shows that 50% are willing to jump off a cliff for him.

One must wonder why, when you know the following: He said that COVID was a hoax made up by the Democrats and later said he had it “under control;” he said that we can control forest fires by removing the leaves, proving he is clueless; he said that we should go back to using the old light bulbs, proving he lacks the intelligence to understand advances in technology; even though he was told many times that our trade deficit with China never reached $500 billion, he continued to repeat it because he knows if you repeat a lie many times, a lot of uninformed, naive people will believe it; he told the “Big Lie;” he lied about the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels and refused to admit it came from him; he is responsible for Jan. 6, etc.

So, one wonders why 50% of Republicans still support him.

One reason is their sources for the news, which must be completely one-sided, depicting Democrats as devils. Another reason would be the many Republican congressmen who still support him because they are worried about being “primaried.”

Another reason is their belief in conspiracy theories and the belief that our government agencies are bad and are out to get them. Another reason is that they were fans of “The Apprentice” and they still think he is a strong, great leader.

Now we have learned Trump took top secret, classified documents to Mar-a- Lago.

Lock him up.

Joe Czarnecki

Dallas