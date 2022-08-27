🔊 Listen to this

“Rules for thee but not for me.”

That’s the message our congressman, Matt Cartwright, is sending to his constituents.

In case you didn’t hear, Cartwright was recently caught not paying 2021 taxes on his fancy Washington, D.C., condo.

That embarrassing news broke right about the same time Matt was expressing his steadfast support for the supposed Anti-Inflation Bill that allocates tens of billions of dollars to beef up IRS tax-collection efforts.

Does anyone else see the irony here?

Matt wants to make sure John Q. Public pays his fair share but it’s no big deal if Mr. Congressman does not.

Cartwright, it turns out, has been down this road before.

He accumulated thousands in penalties and interest for late tax payments from 2013 to 2018, according to previous reports.

His excuse at the time was that it was only an “oversight,” the Associated Press stated.

When the IRS comes knocking at your door, just try telling them it was a 5-year “oversight” and let me know how that goes.

Like I said before, elites in this country want rules for everyone else but not for themselves.

This is exactly the kind of arrogant behavior that’s going to get the out-of-touch liberals booted from office in record numbers this November.

Personally, I cannot wait.

But there is a bright side for Cartwright.

If he’s voted out, he can ditch his luxury pad in D.C. and maybe buy a new jet.

Just don’t forget to pay the sales tax, Matt.

Mark Kaschak

Drums