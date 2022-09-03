🔊 Listen to this

Somewhat disappointed with the Obama administration, I decided to give Donald Trump a chance to improve immigration reform, the economy and crime reduction.

I tolerated his insults to people who could not fight back, either because they were dead, (John McCain); were unpopular (Rosie Odonnell), had suffered a loss (Liz Cheney) or disrespectful of Queen Elizabeth, herself.

Trump may be the lesser of two evils. I would much prefer Rick DeSantis, Marco Rubio, Nikki Haley to represent the party. But he will kill it for them because basically in spite of the good he is capable of, his arrogance supersedes everything. A moderate like Joe Manchin, a Democrat, would be someone I would consider. Joe Biden has shown that he is totally intolerant of Republican voters and would strive to eliminate a two-party system.

Two reasons why I may not vote for some of the Republican in the upcoming election. One is Doug Mastriano. I have seven granddaughters. They would not be safe with Mastriano. He is against abortion even to save the life of the mother.

The other is the conservative Supreme Court. They overturned Roe v Wade after it was in effect for decades. Why? Because they could. They were obsessed with power. Well, they won the battle with that one; but they lost the war.

They are so out of touch with the electorate. They’ve forgotten that the people in the middle are ones who will ultimately decide. The recent upset in New York is proving that the overturning of Roe v Wade is going to bury the party.

I guess we’ll just have to learn to put up with illegals storming our borders indefinitely, rampant crime, arrests with no bail required. So be it.

It’s pretty much been decided.

Deanna Farrell

Wyoming